Chris Brown Joins OnlyFans, Further Proving That This Is the Bad Place
YIKES
OnlyFans just added another celebrity user to its roster—and unfortunately that celebrity is Chris Brown. On Wednesday night the singer posted a link to his page along with two sets of eyeball emojis. Although it began as a subscription platform for adult industry workers, OnlyFans has seen an influx of celebrity users over the past few months, including Cardi B, Amber Rose, Tyler Posey, and perhaps most infamously Bella Thorne. Plenty of fans expressed excitement at Brown’s announcement that he will now join those ranks—although many seem skeptical that he’ll post anything worth the $20 per month.
Still, given Brown’s history, his ability to continue to flourish in the industry—and find even more ways to monetize his persona—is irksome to say the least. Just months ago, after news broke of Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, some music fans asked how Brown has not been “canceled” after brutally assaulting Rihanna in 2009. His response? An all-caps Instagram stories post in which he demanded people “LEAVE MY FUCJING NAME OUT OF SOMEONE ELSES SITUATION” and “SUCK MY DICK OR SIT ON IT.”