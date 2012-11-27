Chris Brown Returns to Twitter

That didn’t last long enough. Chris Brown quit the social-media site on Sunday after getting into a Twitter war with comedian Jenny Johnson, only to return by late Monday, saying he won the battle with Johnson. Johnson tweeted Sunday that Brown looked much older than his 23 years, writing “being a worthless piece of shit can really age a person,” and the rapper responded with vulgar threats to the comedian before tweeting “just ask Rihanna if she mad” about his alleged 2009 domestic-violence assault. Brown then deleted his Twitter account, only to return Monday—albeit with the exchange with Johnson deleted—with a tweet saying he’s “not upset” and the exchange proved “how immature society is.” As for Johnson, she said she has been receiving death threats from Brown’s dedicated followers.
