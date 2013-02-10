Chris Brown Totals Car

CHEAT SHEET
Chris Brown totaled his Porsche on Saturday after allegedly being chased by paparazzi, his rep said. Brown collided with a wall in Beverly Hills, police said. The singer’s rep said he was on his way to a charity event when the paparazzi were in “aggressive pursuit” of him. “In an effort to remove himself from the situation, he began to back down an alley at which point he was cut off by two additional vehicles,” Brown’s rep said. No one was hurt, according to police.