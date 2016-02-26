Chris Christie Endorses Trump

CHEAT SHEET
After a rough GOP debate in Houston, Donald Trump scored a key endorsement Friday from New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. “Donald and I have been friends for over a decade,” Christie said. The Republican governor, who dropped out from the race himself after the New Hampshire primary, called Trump a “clear standout” who can provide “strong, unequivocal leadership.” Christie said the real-estate mogul is “rewriting the playbook.” He added, “The single most important thing for the party is to nominate the person to give us the best chance to beat Hillary Clinton.”