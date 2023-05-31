Chris Christie Will Announce 2024 Presidential Campaign Next Week: Report
TIME TO RUN
Chris Christie is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign next week, according to Axios. The former New Jersey governor will make his candidacy for the Republican nomination official at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, the outlet reports. An unnamed adviser to his campaign said Christie, 60, will position himself as a more hopeful candidate than his rivals who will aim to address America’s “exhausted majority.” He’ll also run a “non-traditional campaign that is highly focused on earned media, mixing it up in the news cycle and engaging Trump,” an adviser said. News of his campaign launch comes after Christie’s allies formed the Tell It Like It Is super PAC to support his candidacy against his old ally, Donald Trump.