Chris Hemsworth Is Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine has named Chris Hemsworth its Sexiest Man Alive for 2014. The magazine said there was no contest when it came to picking the heartthrob Australian actor, known for his role as the Norse god Thor in the Avengers movies. The actor, 31, said he thought it was “pretty funny” when he first heard the news—as did his wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, whom he wed in 2010. “I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house,” he told People for this week’s cover story. “I can just say to her, ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that. I’ve made it now.’” Next up for Hemsworth: fighting off a terrorist hacker in Michael Mann’s upcoming cyberthriller Blackhat and battling a whale in Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea.
