Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Reportedly Engaged
VIVA LA VIDA
Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson reportedly got engaged “a while” ago and have been keeping it under wraps. “But now they are being open about it with their circles,” a source told The Mirror. “They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.” The pair, who have been dating for six years, apparently have the blessing of Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who remarried in 2018 after the two consciously uncoupled in 2014. In a new interview with Bustle, Johnson said she’s loved being a stepmom to Martin’s kids and is open to having children of her own. “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” the 50 Shades of Grey actress said. “I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like, What a magical f*cking thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”