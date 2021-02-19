Mr. Big Isn’t Coming Back to the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

CHEAT SHEET
Chris Noth, the actor who played Mr. Big in Sex and the City, will not return for the show’s contemporary reboot on HBO Max, And Just Like That. Noth acted as the recurring love interest opposite Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw throughout the show’s original six-season run. He has not stated why he will be absent from the show’s continuation. According to a Thursday report from Page Six, David Eigenberg, the romantic counterpart to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, will not be reprising his role either. And the men aren’t the only ones abstaining: Kim Cattrall, who played central character Samantha Jones, also declined to be part of the show. She and Parker have feuded openly for years.