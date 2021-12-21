Chris Noth Dropped From ‘The Equalizer’ After Sexual Assault Claims

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
Chris Noth, facing sexual assault allegations from three women, has been dropped by The Equalizer. The 67-year-old actor is a regular on the CBS series, but the network and Universal Television told Deadline he will will “no longer film additional episodes”—although one episode featuring him that’s already in the can will air. Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and by a third who told her story to The Daily Beast. He has been dropped by his talent agency, and a Peloton ad that served as a cheeky rebuttal to his death in And Just Like That...” has also been shelved.