Chris Noth’s ‘The Equalizer’ Character William Bishop Dies in Plane Crash
BIG OUT
There’s no coming back from this. Chris Noth’s character in The Equalizer, William Bishop, died in a plane crash, fans of the CBS show discovered in its most recent episode. Noth’s character was written out of the series after allegations of sexual assault were made against him last year. In Sunday’s episode of the drama that stars Queen Latifah, Bishop, a former CIA director, was revealed to have died in a plane crash he was investigating for his old bosses. In a Hollywood Reporter story published in December, two women identified only by pseudonyms accused Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in Sex and the City, of sexual assault in separate incidents from the early 2000s. Three other women subsequently came forward with similar claims. Noth described the accusations as “categorically false.”