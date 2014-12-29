Chris Rock Files for Divorce

CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Chris Rock filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two decades, Malaak Compton-Rock. The couple have two daughters together: Lola, 12, and Zahra, 10. The couple shot down rumors that Rock fathered a child out of wedlock in 2010, but otherwise appeared to have been happily married since 1996. Rock’s lawyer confirmed the divorce. “While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives,” said Compton-Rock in a statement.