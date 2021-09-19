CHEAT SHEET
    Chris Rock Says He Has Coronavirus, Warns People to Get Vaccinated

    ‘Trust Me’

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

    Chris Rock has COVID-19, and a message for anyone skeptical of getting the jab: just do it already.

    The superstar comedian revealed his positive diagnosis Sunday morning on Twitter along with a stark message of caution, saying that “you don’t want this.” It was not immediately clear what his symptoms might be, but Rock has previously said he was vaccinated, and has touted vaccines for months now. The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths stemming from COVID-19 continue to hit unvaccinated people.

