Chris Rock’s Brother: Diddy Lied About Will Smith and Chris Making Up
“IT’S ON BRO”
During a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, Chris Rock’s brother Tony shot down claims from rapper Diddy that Will Smith and Chris Rock had quickly forgiven one another after their Oscar night scuffle. The morning after Smith’s infamous slap, Diddy reportedly told Page Six at Vanity Fair’s after-party that Smith and Chris Rock had made amends, adding, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.” Tony Rock used his Twitter Q&A to answer several questions about the Oscars, including one about whether Diddy “was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?” Rock responded: “Yep.” In another response, Rock made it clear he doesn’t accept the actor’s apology to his brother. Another user asked Rock, “Are we fighting fire with fire or going the professional route?” Rock responded, “It’s on bro.”