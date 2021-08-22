Chris Wallace Confronts Blinken: Does Biden ‘Not Know What's Going On?’
ON THE DEFENSE
President Joe Biden’s claims about the evacuation crisis in Afghanistan left his top officials squirming in the hot seat on Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly grilled by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace over the president’s assertions that al Qaeda was “gone” from Afghanistan and that he hasn’t heard any criticism from international allies about the chaotic withdrawal.
Calling Biden’s remarks “flat wrong,” Wallace aired statements from leaders and politicians around the world criticizing America’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal before asking Blinken: “Does the president not know what's going on?” The secretary of state defended the president’s comments on al Qaeda, claiming that the terror group is “vastly diminished” in Afghanistan. Blinken also said that while it’s an “incredibly emotional time” around the world, he’s “heard across the board deep appreciation and thanks from allies and partners.”