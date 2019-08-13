CHEAT SHEET

    ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Indicted on Tax Evasion Charges

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Davis/Getty

    Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on tax evasion charges, CNN reports. The 12-count indictment issued Tuesday also included “bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy” charges against the former stars of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. Todd Chrisley issued a statement on Instagram before the indictment was released, suggesting the charges stem from an ex-employee who stole from the family and created false documents. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it,” he wrote. Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014 and ran for seven seasons. A spin-off of the show that focuses on Todd and Julie’s children started airing earlier this year.

    Read it at CNN