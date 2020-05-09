Chrissy Teigen Says Alison Roman’s Dig at Her Was a ‘Huge Bummer’
Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to respond to damning criticism of her culinary success by food critic Alison Roman, who implied that Teigan was a sellout in an interview with The New Consumer. Roman told the magazine that she didn’t “aspire” to Teigen’s style of success. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”
Teigen said the comments were “a huge bummer and hit me hard.” She said the “farm” Roman referred to doesn’t exist. “I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs,” she wrote, adding, “There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout....hooooo it hurts.” Teigen added that the two should probably unfollow each other.