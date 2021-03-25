Chrissy Teigen Deletes Her Twitter Account
‘LIVE WELL, TWEETERS’
Celebrity chef and internet personality Chrissy Teigen announced in a series of tweets Wednesday evening that she would soon swear off Twitter, the social network where she made a name for herself for spicy takes and responses to criticism from fans and trolls alike. Not long after, the model deleted her account, which boasted 13.7 million followers prior to its demise. She wrote, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here… But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively… I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters.” Teigen suffered a miscarriage in late 2020. Since then, she has suffered a barrage of online abuse accusing her of faking the fetus’ death, among other things.