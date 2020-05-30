CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Chrissy Teigen Doubles Pledge to Protesters’ Bail Funds in Fight With Twitter Trolls

    $A$$

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    In a Saturday evening Twitter back-and-forth, social media star and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen clapped back at her critics by double a pledge to bail funds for protesters rallying against police brutality. Teigen originally offered a $100,000 donation via tweet: “In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country.” (Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump had invited his supporters to demonstrate at the White House, tweeting, “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”).When a Twitter user going by Robert Sanders responded to Teigen that the protesters were “rioters and criminals,” she shot back: “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.” Bail funds have become a popular mode of supporting the demonstrators as protests across the country turn violent and police enforce curfews.

    Read it at Twitter