Chrissy Teigen Doubles Pledge to Protesters’ Bail Funds in Fight With Twitter Trolls
In a Saturday evening Twitter back-and-forth, social media star and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen clapped back at her critics by double a pledge to bail funds for protesters rallying against police brutality. Teigen originally offered a $100,000 donation via tweet: “In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country.” (Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump had invited his supporters to demonstrate at the White House, tweeting, “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”).When a Twitter user going by Robert Sanders responded to Teigen that the protesters were “rioters and criminals,” she shot back: “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.” Bail funds have become a popular mode of supporting the demonstrators as protests across the country turn violent and police enforce curfews.