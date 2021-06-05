Chrissy Teigen Drops Out of ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Courtney Stodden Flap

CHEAT SHEET
    The fallout from Chrissy Teigen’s online bullying of Courtney Stodden continues to mount: She’s no long participating in the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever. Variety reports that Teigen was supposed to have a voice role in an episode of the Mindy Kaling series, and had already taped it, but she dropped out and the part is being recast. The decision comes three weeks after Teigen apologized for taunts directed at Stodden—which Stodden revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast.

