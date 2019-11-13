CHEAT SHEET
‘AN HONOR!!!!!’
Chrissy Teigen: I ‘Boned’ the Sexiest Man Alive!
Singer John Legend is People magazine’s new “Sexiest Man Alive,” and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is celebrating. “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!!” Teigen wrote. “An honor!!!!!” Teigen teased the news earlier Tuesday, writing that she had “big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby.” After the big reveal, the avid Twitter user wrote that she couldn’t wait for the haters to come at her. “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup,” she wrote, referring to the outrage that erupted in 2015 over Starbucks holiday cups that weren’t Christmas-y enough.