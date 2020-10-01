‘We Will Cry Our Eyes Out’: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Her Baby
GUT-WRENCHING
Chrissy Teigen broke the heartbreaking news to her fans on Wednesday night that she lost the baby she’d been expecting with husband John Legend after suffering pregnancy complications. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her in tears at the hospital. After being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding” earlier this month, she said “bags and bags of blood transfusions” had failed to help. Noting that she and her singer husband had taken to calling the baby Jack, she said, “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.” “On this darkest of days,” she said, “we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.” Legend shared Teigen’s statement on Twitter along with the caption, “We love you, Jack.” The couple had announced in August that Teigen was pregnant with their third child after daughter Luna and son Miles.