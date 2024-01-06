Christian Oliver’s Wife Mourns the Actor, Their Kids After Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver’s wife, Jessica Klepser, is grieving the loss of her “beloved” husband and two daughters, Madita (12) and Annik (10) after a plane crash took their lives earlier this week.

Oliver, Madita, and Annik were returning from holiday celebrations in the Caribbean, Klepser wrote, “when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

Born in Germany with the legal name Christian Klepser, Oliver appeared in films including Speed Racer and The Baby-Sitters Club, as well as the series Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

According to a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the small plane crashed “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean” shortly after it departed the island of Bequia. In addition to Oliver and his family, the fourth fatality was the plane’s owner and pilot, Robert Sachs.

Jessica Klepser works as a regional manager for WundaBar Pilates in California. WundaBar owner Amy Jordan shared Klepser’s statement on the company’s Instagram page.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” the statement reads. “Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

The statement continues: “The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

In addition to his work as an actor, Klepser’s statement notes that Oliver was also a real estate agent.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the statement concludes. “Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, there is a GoFundMe set up for the family for anyone wishing to donate, which can be found at the link in bio.”

The final slide in Klepser’s Instagram statement includes a photo of Madita and Annik.