CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SEVENTH COMMANDMENT
Christian Science Leader Stole $11M From Church, Feds Say
A Christian Science leader was arrested Monday on charges he embezzled more than $11 million from church coffers and bought himself a house and membership in a Disneyland dining club. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say that as chairman of the board, Charles Sebesta, 54, had control over five bank accounts for the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist. He allegedly had checks made out to dummy companies and accounts and even used church funds to overpay his taxes so he could collect the refunds. Three years ago, Sebesta pleaded no contest to embezzling $180,000 from a Catholic charity.