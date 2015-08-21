Christian YouTuber Paid Ashley Madison

CHEAT SHEET
Sam Rader, the popular Christian YouTube vlogger who recently made headlines by surprising his wife with her positive pregnancy test, was one of hundreds of names released in the massive Ashley Madison leak earlier this week. According to The Daily Mail, Rader allegedly paid for an account from September to November 2013, shortly before he posted his first viral video. Rader is known by as hundreds of thousands of followers for his faith-based videos that focus on family, marriage and bible study.