Christie Broke Law With Pension Cuts

Read it at NJ.com
A judge ruled Monday that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie broke his own law when he cut $1.57 billion from a state pension payment this year. The governor must now work with lawmakers to restore the money by June 30, a difficult task considering the state’s $32.5 billion budget for the year. “The impact on programs at the end of the year would be devastating,” State Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald said. The ruling came after a group of public workers’ unions sued to stop Christie from slashing their retirement funds.