Christie: Don’t Blame Me Mitt Lost

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
Still not over that Saturday Night Live skit yet, huh, Christie? The New Jersey governor insisted Wednesday that he was not to blame for Mitt Romney’s loss and said he is “extraordinarily disappointed” in the election’s outcome. Christie, the keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention in August, campaigned hard for Romney throughout most of the campaign—and was even rumored to be Romney’s first choice to be vice-presidential candidate— but Christie abandoned Romney after Hurricane Sandy devastated New Jersey, and even openly declared his admiration for President Obama. GOP pundits have already begun to lash out against Christie, with some saying that his future as a national candidate could be in jeopardy.