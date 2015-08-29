Christie: FedEx Should Track Immigrants

CHEAT SHEET
At an event Saturday in New Hampshire, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that as president of the United States, he would call on the founder of FedEx to show U.S. Customs agents how to better track immigrants. “We let people come to this country with visas and the minute they come in, we lose track of them. So here’s what I’m gonna do as president: I’m gonna ask Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, to come over to the government for three months,” Christie said to laughs from his audience. “Just come for three months to immigration and customs enforcement and show them.”