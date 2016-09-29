Christie: Hoboken Crash a ‘Tragic Accident’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday afternoon that the train crash at the Hoboken terminal was not a deliberate act, as far as investigators know. “We have no indication that this is anything other than a tragic accident,” Christie said, adding that at least 108 people were injured, some critically, and one person who was standing on a platform was killed. All train service in and out of the Hoboken station was immediately suspended after the crash, which occurred just before 9:00 a.m. in rush hour. Many passengers were believed to have been trapped inside the jam-packed train cars after it tore through the terminal.