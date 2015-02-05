Christie Investigated for Federal Crimes

CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is facing a new federal criminal investigation, ABC News reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey has launched a probe into the presidential hopeful as well as members of his administration, according to former Hunterdon County Assistant Prosecutor Bennett Barlyn. He says he was fired in 2010 after he pushed back against Christie administration officials who sought to dismiss indictments against the governor’s political allies. Barlyn told ABC News he was questioned by federal authorities about Christie. “It is true,” he said when asked if federal officials had contacted him. “I also provided the investigators with names of people I thought could furnish firsthand information.”