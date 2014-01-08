Christie to Face the Press

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
In what may be the most important appearance of his career to date, Chris Christie will be taking questions from the press at 11 a.m. on Thursday about a scandal involving a bridge. Emails released Wednesday between the governor's deputy chief of staff and two executives at the Port Authority show officials closed lanes of the George Washington Bridge to create traffic problems for the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee who did not endorse Christie for reelection. In a statement Wednesday, Christie said that "this completely inappropriate and unsanctioned conduct was made without my knowledge," adding that "people will be held responsible for their actions."