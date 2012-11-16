Christie Won't Talk About Twinkies
It's never a dull press conference when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's behind the podium. In response to a question about Hostess going out of business, Christie wryly refused to answer. 'I'm on Saturday Night Live enough,' he said. 'This is a set up!'
