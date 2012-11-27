Christie: ‘Wrong to Leave Now’

CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Monday that he will be seeking reelection in 2013, saying he is dually focused on winning the governor’s race and rebuilding his state after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Sandy. “It would be wrong for me to leave now,” Christie said. “We have a job to do. This job won’t be finished by next year.” Christie has long been considered a strong contender for the White House in 2016—although some Republicans blamed him for Mitt Romney’s defeat after he praised President Obama’s rebuilding efforts immediately after the storm. As for his reelection, he wins every hypothetical match-up, including against popular Newark mayor, Cory Booker.