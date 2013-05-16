CHEAT SHEET
    Christie’s Auction Breaks Record

    MONEY AIN'T A THANG

    Drip painting by Jackson Pollock. (Christie's/AP)

    A contemporary art auction at Christie’s shattered the record for the highest sales figure at an art auction Wednesday night, raking in a massive $495 million. Among the 12 pieces that brought in the big bucks were works by Jackson Pollock, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The top seller, a famous painting by Pollock titled No. 19, 1948 brought in $58.3 million. An impressive 66 out of the 70 works in the auction found new homes, leaving just four unsold.

