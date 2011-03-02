Christina Aguilera Joins The Voice After Mugshot Leaks From Arrest

Finally, some good news for Christina Aguilera. After famously flubbing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and getting busted Tuesday for public intoxication, the five-time Grammy winner has a new claim to fame—she’s signed on as a coach and judge for NBC’s upcoming reality-TV singing competition, The Voice. The series, from reality TV guru Mark Burnett, will feature Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine as judges. “I am so excited to be part of such a wonderful project that celebrates music and the talent behind it,” Aguilera said in a statement. “To be given the opportunity to help shape new artists’ careers and mentor them to see their dreams come to fruition is a task I welcome with open arms.” The Voice premieres on NBC on Tuesday, April 26.
