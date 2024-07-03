Christina Applegate Reveals What She Wants to Do With ‘the Days I Have Left’

Christina Applegate is getting candid about how she wants her final days to look like as she continues to fight multiple sclerosis.

In an emotional post on X on Wednesday morning, Applegate wrote: “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

Since posting the message, Applegate’s replies have been flooded with well wishes. However, MacLaine and Cher have yet to chime in.

The Married with Children alum has been dealing with MS, a nervous system disease, since 2021 when she also took to X to disclose her diagnosis. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” she wrote in part.

Since then, Applegate persevered and continued acting in her Netflix hit Dead to Me, where she starred opposite Linda Cardellini. The show wrapped in 2022, and in a May 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed she’s “probably not going to work on-camera again.”

These days Applegate has taken to the audio medium of podcasting, where she cohosts her own show alongside Sopranos actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, who also has MS. The show is called MeSsy, and in it, the two stars talk about all things life, parenting, and health.

According to USA Today, in an episode last month, Applegate’s 13-year-old daughter Sadie told listeners that she had been diagnosed with POTS, aka postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. It can cause lightheadedness, rapid heart rate, and fainting. “It affects my heart, and so when I stand up, I get really, really dizzy, and my legs get really weak, and I feel like I’m going to pass out,” Sadie said in the episode. New episodes of the show are released weekly.