Christina Ricci: ‘Vindictive’ Ex Blocked Trip With Son

Christina Ricci is asking a judge for an emergency child-custody hearing after her ex-husband James Heerdegen refused to let their son Freddie travel with her to New York City to work, Page Six reports. “Jimmy’s refusal to agree causes me concern, because he clearly was being vindictive and retaliatory when he initially refused my request to travel for the additional dates,” Ricci said in court papers. “Jimmy seems to be more focused on harassing and punishing me than on Freddie’s best interests.” The exes share custody of the 8-year-old since their split, with Ricci holding control over his education—which Heerdegen is reportedly contesting.