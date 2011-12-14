Christine O’Donnell Endorses Romney

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe she can put a spell on Newt. Former Delaware Senate candidate and Tea Party favorite Christine O’Donnell endorsed Mitt Romney for president on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night. O’Donnell cited Romney’s executive experience as being the reason for her bid, saying, “I trust him to do the right thing.” As for his supposed flip-flopping? "He's been consistent since he changed his mind," O'Donnell claims. Romney said he is pleased to have O’Donnell’s backing, calling her a “leader in the conservative movement” who agrees with him on the problems of “excessive government.” Romney had endorsed O’Donnell last year and donated $5,000 to her campaign.