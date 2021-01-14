Former Cleveland School Therapist Arrested in Capitol Riots
A former Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist was arrested on Thursday after breaking into the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riots last week. Christine Priola, 49, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Priola was with a group that stormed into the Senate Chambers holding a “The Children Cry Out Of Justice” sign. Photos of Priola also show her standing next to the vice president’s seat, wearing pants that have Trump’s name emblazoned on them. Priola was arrested at her home Thursday morning and is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals.
According to WTOL, Priola resigned from her school position last Thursday, one day after the riots. In her conspiracy-filled resignation letter, she claimed she wanted to switch career paths to focus on exposing human trafficking and did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine—which is required for teachers returning to in-person school. Priola also stated she does not support paying union dues because the money is being used to “fund people and groups that support the killing of unborn children.”