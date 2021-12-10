Christmas Gift Baskets You’ll Actually Be Proud to Give

Let’s be honest here: Christmas gift baskets haven't always had the best reputation. Once upon a time, they were known for featuring a lot of random holiday-themed stuff that people weren’t necessarily into (and would certainly never be able to actually use), jammed into a basket, and wrapped up with the expected green, red, and gold-hued cellophane.

But today’s Christmas gift baskets are a completely different story. Say goodbye to the cheesy and generic trinkets and baubles that we're all used to seeing in Christmas gift baskets because times have changed. Nowadays, they’re packed with cool things people actually want, like top-tier steak, delicious-smelling scented candles, luxe skincare products, high-end snacks, artisanal jewelry, and even ice cream.

With that being said, there are a lot of Christmas gift basket options out there and it can be tough to pick out the truly amazing from the not-so-great to just downright cheesy. Because we know that you’ve got a million other things to do, here’s an editor-approved roundup of some of the best and coolest Christmas gift baskets out there this holiday season. Pick up one of these winners to make someone’s holiday season merry and bright.

Williams Sonoma Christmas Morning Hamper Down from $179 Can’t be there the morning of the big day? Send lots of love—and food—in the form of this yummy gift basket from Williams Sonoma. It features a range of breakfast foods, including a Gingerbread Waffle & Pancake Mix, 'Twas Bellegem Waffle Mix, Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin Mix, Gingerbread Spice Quick Bread Mix, and Gingerbread Boy Maple Syrup. It even comes with a red spatula and Williams Sonoma Turkish cotton logo towel to help with the cooking process. Buy at Williams Sonoma $ 143.96 Free Shipping

ButcherBox Favorites Got a carnivore on your list? ButcherBox will let you ship a range of grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, and humanely-raised pork right to their doorstep. This gift set features the company’s bestsellers, including ground beef, chicken breasts, filet mignons, pork chops, sirloin tips, bacon, and apple gouda sausage, in generous serving sizes that are enough for several meals. Shop at ButcherBox $

Fuego Box Hot Sauce Eco Crate This gift crate from Fuego Box lets the hot sauce fan in your life sample five different spicy items that are sure to burn their tongue—in the best way possible, of course. There’s a spicy blossom honey, Ghost Pepper-infused Himalayan pink salt, and three hot sauces—an everyday red, a verde, and a Carolina Reaper sauce. A nice perk: Fuego Box will plant five trees for every crate sold. Buy at Food52 $ 59.95 Free Shipping

Bouqs Three Cheers Box Give flowers—and sweets!—with this holiday-themed gift set from Bouqs. It features a Very Merry Deluxe bouquet of pretty red roses, alstroemeria, and hypericum berries, paired with a Sugarfina three-piece candy bento box of Cranberry Cocktail Bears, Espresso Martini Cordials, and Champagne Bears. The whole thing comes in pretty packaging and is oh-so-Instagrammable. Buy at The Bouqs Co. $ 99 Free Shipping

Jo Malone This set doesn’t come in an actual basket, but you’re welcome to toss it in wicker if you prefer. It features a bevy of Jo Malone’s high-end signature scents, including Wood Sage & Sea Salt, English Pear & Freesia, Lime Basil & Mandarin, Wild Bluebell, and Fig & Lotus Flower. The fragrances are made to be layered—your giftee will love experimenting with different combos to create unique new perfumes. Buy at Sephora $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jeni's Ice Cream Box Jeni’s has built amassed a cult following for the company’s delicious ice creams and yummy combinations. This holiday collection features a mix of festive flavors like Cognac with Gingerbread, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and White Chocolate Peppermint, mixed in with known crowd-pleasers like Brambleberry Crisp, Gooey Butter Cake, and Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks. Even better? You can have it shipped in a cooler straight to your intended’s doorstep. Shop at Jeni's $

Knack Cabin Fever Gift Box Give the gift of a cozy holiday experience that lasts. This basket is all about comfort, featuring a reversible fleece blanket in a windowpane pattern, red and black buffalo check mug, and Caffe Vita Holiday Blend coffee. They’ll love wrapping up in the warm blanket while sipping a steaming mug of Joe—ahh. Buy at Knack $ 92.98

Harry & David Artisan Appetizers Tray Harry & David practically invented the holiday gift basket—and this one is a huge crowd-pleaser. It features a massive array of appetizers, including salami, black olive spread, olive oil and sea salt crackers, mixed nuts, caramels, and more, along with two of the brand’s own signature wines (a red blend and a Chardonnay). It all comes in a pretty imitation cork tray that can be reused in the future. Cheers! Buy at Harry and David $ 139.99 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.