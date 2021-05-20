Christopher Kimball & the Grateful Dead School of Bartending

Nobody has ever accused Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball of being indifferent.

Viewers of his acclaimed PBS television show and readers of his newsletter and books are accustomed to his strong opinions on cooking and ingredients, as well as his fascinating stories of eating and drinking around the world.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, Kimball joins co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum to give his pointed takes on his favorite drink the Old-Fashioned and the benefits of sticking with just one cocktail, along with where he’ll be traveling this summer.

So fix yourself an Old-Fashioned and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars now. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong