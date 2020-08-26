Christopher Nolan Diehards Book Flights to Watch ‘Tenet’ in Theaters
PUTTING THE ‘DIE’ IN ‘DIEHARD’
Some people truly are willing to risk it all in the name of cinema. Case in point? The Christopher Nolan diehards who are apparently booking plane tickets—cross-state and even international—to watch Tenet in movie theaters, despite the abundance of health reasons not to do so. Variety spoke with a few of these super-fans, and their reasoning is... fascinating.
Los Angeles resident Tyler Tompkins, who booked a round-trip flight to Austin as California cinemas remain closed, told Variety that given his friends’ assurance that people have been wearing masks on flights, and AMC’s socially distant seating, “I’m not too worried... If I get sick, that’s my problem, but I want to make sure I don’t get anyone else sick, so I’ll be following the precautions.”
Another Angeleno, who will fly to Salt Lake City to see the film, told Variety, “Travel can be a way of spreading vectors and it does give me pause... But in general? I think people have been very selfish. People are drinking, gambling, touching cards and chips in casinos, yet there’s less shame for that than a handful of movie nerds who are doing this.”
To that man, all I can say is this: You’re right. You’re all being equally selfish. Please just go home.