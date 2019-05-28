Trump Dossier Author Won’t Cooperate With Federal Prosecutor Investigating Origins of Russia Probe: Report

Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a dossier alleging links between President Donald Trump and Russia, will reportedly not answer questions from U.S. Attorney John Durham—who was assigned by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the investigation into Russian interference. A source told Reuters that Steele will not cooperate with Durham’s review. Steele was hired in 2016 by Fusion GPS—a private investigations firm–to compile the dossier on behalf of “lawyers representing the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.” Steele has reportedly cooperated with the U.S. government in the past, including working with the FBI on corruption within the FIFA soccer organization.