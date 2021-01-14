FBI Warns Nation’s Police Chiefs: You Must Be Ready for Inauguration Violence
BRACE YOURSELVES
The FBI held an extraordinary call with thousands of police chiefs across the nation on Wednesday to warn them that there is an extremely high risk of violence in the days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. According to The New York Times, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the chiefs that potential targets include but aren’t limited to state capitols, federal buildings, and the homes of state lawmakers and other officials. Wray also urged police to continue sharing intelligence with the FBI—even if it appears insignificant. Chief Chris Magnus of Tucson, Arizona, who was on the call, told the Times that the federal officials seemed extremely alarmed, adding: “They’re very, very worried about these, what they referred to as domestic violent extremists, embedding themselves in other protests... Christopher Wray seemed particularly concerned about what was sort of the disregard these folks have for democratic government.”