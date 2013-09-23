Chrysler Group Files IPO

CHEAT SHEET
Chrysler Group might be returning to the public arena for the first time since 1998. On Monday the auto company filed with the government for an initial public offering of stock. Details of the number of shares and price range haven't been set, but those on offer would be from the 41.5 percent stake held by a United Auto Workers trust (the rest of the company is owned by Fiat), which wants cash to pay for the health benefits of the 60,000 it covers. The approval and sale could take several months.