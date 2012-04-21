Chuck Colson Dies at 80

CHEAT SHEET
Charles “Chuck” Colson, a self-described “hatchet man” of the Nixon administration who was snared in the Watergate scandal, died of complications from a brain hemorrhage Saturday. Colson faced arrest during the aftermath of Watergate in 1973, but slid by and soon after became a born-again Christian. He devoted the next decades to leading a religious outreach service to prisoners, crime victims, and ex-convicts. In 2008 President George W. Bush presented Colson with the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest honor for a private citizen.