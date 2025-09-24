Chuck Schumer, 74, Suffers Embarrassing On-Air Flub
Chuck Schumer briefly lost all command of the English language during an MSNBC appearance Wednesday morning. “Do Republican leaders on the Hill want that meeting to take place, though?” Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough asked the 74-year-old Senate minority leader, referring to prospective talks on how to end the ongoing Senate standoff over stopgap funding proposals. “That’s a good Chuck…” Schumer replied, simultaneously appearing to confuse his name own name with the word “question” while inadvertently also congratulating himself in the third person. “I’m the Chuck,” he said in an attempt to shrug off the gaffe, looking at the host and saying “Joe” to remind viewers at home, and perhaps himself, of the network mainstay’s name. The embarrassing verbal flub comes amid growing dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party over its current leadership, and outside speculation about whether now may be the time to allow a younger candidate to take the reins, with 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being floated as a possibility.