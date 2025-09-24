Schumer’s Own Candidates Send a Damning Message About His Leadership

Democratic Senate candidates are eager to distance themselves from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In an unofficial survey of 18 major Democratic primary candidates across the country, not a single one went on record saying they supported Schumer’s leadership, Politico reported.

Ten said they would not endorse and eight refused to commit one way or the other, despite his new, tougher stance on Democrats’ government funding battle with Republicans.

The candidates who Politico contacted are chasing a mix of safe seats, top targets, and reach states, including Maine, Minnesota, and Iowa.

The Democratic Party’s base has accused its leadership—including Chuck Schumer, pictured here with President Trump in 2018—of not fighting hard enough against the Trump administration. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Their disenchantment with Schumer, 74, represents a litmus test for Democrats as the base has demanded its leadership bring new energy and new ideas in the fight against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Nathan Sage, an Iowa Democrat seeking to replace retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, told Politico that “hell no” he wouldn’t back Schumer as minority leader.

The New York lawmaker has threatened to allow a government shutdown if Republicans won’t make concessions on a seven-week funding bill, but Sage said Schumer should have played hardball sooner.

“It’s about damn time he seems like he’s starting to fight for us,” Sage said, adding, “It’s almost too late at this point.”

Four candidates in Maine, where Democrats are trying to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, said they would not support Schumer as leader, while three others refused to commit.

“People want new Senate leadership more than they want a new senator,” said candidate Graham Platner.

Schumer has been trying to convince Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to enter the race. At 77, Mills would be the Senate’s oldest freshman in history if elected, CNN reported.

Over in Michigan, where Democrats are trying to hold onto a seat vacated by the outgoing Sen. Gary Peters, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow has said the caucus should move on from Schumer, according to Politico.

None of the Democrats who have registered so far to take on Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were willing to commit to backing Schumer’s leadership. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of her primary opponents said it was too early to choose a leader, while another did not respond to comment.

A spokesperson for Schumer responded to the survey results by saying the Senate leader’s “North Star is winning the majority in 2026,” according to Politico. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In March, the Democratic Party erupted in a civil war after Schumer broke with House Democrats and handed Trump a victory by voting in favor of a Republican spending bill that averted a government shutdown.

“I believe that allowing Donald Trump to take even more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option,” Schumer argued, even as Rep. Nancy Pelosi blasted him for his “unacceptable” decision.

Sen. Schumer voted for a Republican spending bill in March to avoid a government shutdown, leading to calls for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to primary him in 2028. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The move, which Schumer called a “Hobson’s choice,” led to calls for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to primary him in 2028. The 35-year-old progressive has been laying the groundwork this year for a statewide or even national campaign, Axios reported last week.

The Republican spending bill that Schumer backed funded the government through Sept. 30.