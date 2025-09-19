Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plots 2028 Showdown

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reported to be laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run—or a challenge to Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat.

The New York progressive, 35, has been barnstorming the country this year, pushing well beyond her Bronx–Queens base, and has poured millions into her already muscular digital machine—moves designed to keep both the White House and the Senate in play.

Her upstate forays could be the beginning of a statewide campaign, or even the start of a foray into the 2028 presidential race, according to allies cited in a report by Axios.

At a July town hall in Plattsburgh, quoted by mynbc5.com, AOC told supporters, “We are here because every town, every city, every neighborhood in this state matters. Every corner matters. No one deserves to be ignored.”

Nationally, she has leaned into Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour—a roadshow that has drawn significant crowds from Los Angeles to deep-red Utah, where 20,000 people turned out in April.

Ocasio-Cortez has spoken to packed audiences as part of the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Natalie Behring/Natalie Behring/Getty Images

And the digital build is said to be just as aggressive. “Her team has spent more on digital advertising than almost any other politician in 2025… [bringing] in hundreds of thousands of new small-dollar donations,” Kyle Tharp, who tracks online spend, told Axios.

He added that she’s seen “record-breaking organic growth,” helping her amass 36.7 million followers across platforms—numbers that dwarf Schumer’s.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“She has a supporter base that, in many ways, has a larger potential width than Bernie’s,” longtime aide Ari Rabin-Havt told the outlet, adding: “It would be the height of arrogance to assume she couldn’t win the 2028 nomination.”

There are signs the Senate path is viable. An April survey of New York Democratic primary voters by Data For Progress found Ocasio-Cortez leading Schumer by 19 points in a hypothetical 2028 matchup, 55–36.

AOC’s office declined to comment, and Schumer’s team did not respond to Axios.