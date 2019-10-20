CHEAT SHEET

    Chuck Schumer Calls for Food and Drug Administration Probe Into Tainted Baby Food

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Lee Smith/Reuters

    Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to look into a new report that claims rampant contamination of baby food, according to the Associated Press. A new study by Healthy Babies, Bright Futures found that 95 percent of 168 baby foods they tested had traces of heavy metals including lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium. The study found that one in four samples contained all four metals. On Sunday, the top Democrat said the FDA must take action to regulate the entire baby food industry to ensure consumers “rightfully expect those foods to be undeniably safe, appropriately regulated and nutritiously sustaining.”

