‘Chucky’ Actor Accused of Trying to Meet ‘No More Than 10’ Teens for Sex
PLAYTIME’S OVER
The Los Angeles police are investigating after one of the actors who had a hand in portraying the villainous possessed doll in Child’s Play allegedly admitted to trying to meet up with several underage minors for sex, according to the Daily Mail. A group known as the “Creep Catcher Unit” confronted Ed Gale at his apartment on Friday, filming him with a camera as he confessed that he’d spoken to several minors “sexually online,” though “definitely no more than 10” of them. He told the group, which claims to have lured Gale in by posing as a 14-year-old boy online, that he was expecting “oral, hand, and possibly anal” sex from the teen. Police were then summoned to the scene, according to the Mail. No arrests were made and no charges have been filed, but a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that an investigation remains ongoing. Gale, 59, is credited in Child’s Play as Chucky’s in-suit performer, with Brad Dourif doing voice work for the character.